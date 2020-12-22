With the rate of cases in the area decreasing since the end of November, Wadena County has seen 36 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 18-22.

"This is certainly progress, but it is still a very high number of cases per population," said Jan Malcolm, Minnesota commissioner of health, in a news conference on Dec. 21.

Area counties have seen the following increases in positive COVID-19 cases from Dec. 4-18: Becker County had an additional 312 cases, Hubbard 118, Otter Tail 542, Todd 236 and Wadena 168. The counties have seen decreases from the number of additional positive cases from Nov. 27-Dec. 11: Becker County had an additional 502 cases, Hubbard 198, Otter Tail 876, Todd 338 and Wadena 240.

The COVID-19 vaccine for health care professionals is available. There are priority groups for receiving the optional vaccine. The general public is not in the current priority group.

As of Dec. 22, the Minnesota Department of Health reports the following cumulative positive cases of COVID-19:

Becker County: 2,614 cases



Hubbard County: 1,361

Otter Tail County: 4,089

Todd County: 2,191

Wadena County: 1,083

Some patients who tested positive for COVID-19 may no longer need to be in isolation.

In Wadena County, there were no additional deaths from COVID-19 and its complications from Dec. 17-22.

In area counties, Becker County had one additional death, Hubbard County none, Otter Tail County six and Todd County two from Dec. 17-22. The people were in the 60-94 years old age ranges, according to MDH.

There were 24 newly reported deaths statewide on Dec. 22 for a total of 4,896, according to MDH. Families and friends across the state are experiencing losses with the state reaching the deadliest week of the pandemic to date on Dec. 21, as Malcolm said.

RELATED: Minnesota COVID-19 cases dip yet again, but deaths soar

As of Dec. 17, the MDH list of schools with five or more cases of COVID-19 over a two-week period in students or staff who were in the building while infectious includes the following area county schools: Detroit Lakes Middle; Detroit Lakes Senior High; Roosevelt Elementary in Detroit Lakes; Rossman Elementary in Detroit Lakes; Century Middle School Within A School in Park Rapids; Park Rapids Senior High; Nevis Elementary; Battle Lake Elementary; Heart of The Lake Elementary in Perham; Henning Secondary; Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in Fergus Falls; Kennedy High School in Fergus Falls; Kennedy Middle School in Fergus Falls; New York Mills Secondary; Parkers Prairie Elementary; Perham Senior High; Prairie Wind Middle in Perham; Underwood Elementary; Underwood Secondary; Browerville Elementary; Browerville Secondary; Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Elementary; Staples-Motley Senior High; Menahga Elementary; Menahga High School; Wadena-Deer Creek Senior High. If you have a student at one of these schools, you would have received communication from the school if your student needed to quarantine based on being a close contact.

Public Health encourages the community to “stay diligent” with mitigation efforts that protect you and the community: wear a mask, keep a social distance of six feet or more, wash your hands well and often and stay home and consider getting tested if you have COVID symptoms or are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

People also should not be gathering with people outside of their household, including for upcoming holidays, since it is "dangerous," as Wadena County Public Health director Cindy Pederson said.

Mental wellbeing is another important piece alongside physical health; Otter Tail County encourages purposeful self-care activities such as resting, taking a walk, reading, being creative, doing yoga or talking to a friend over video chat or phone.

The free COVID-19 testing available at the Wadena Armory is also encouraged whether people have symptoms or are asymptomatic. People of any age can be asymptomatic. The testing will help bring better understanding to the spread of the virus in the community.

RELATED: First COVID-19 vaccines given in Wadena

COVID-19 information

Lakewood Health System COVID-19 website : www.lakewoodhealthsystem.com/coronaviruscovid-19/ or 218-894-1515

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline : 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, which is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website : www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Tri-County Health Care COVID-19 website: www.tchc.org/coronavirus or 218-631-3510

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.