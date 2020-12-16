Wadena County has seen 92 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 8-16. Area counties have seen the following increases in positive COVID-19 cases from Nov. 27-Dec. 11: Becker County had an additional 502 cases, Hubbard 198, Otter Tail 876, Todd 338 and Wadena 240.

The counties have mostly seen decreases from the number of additional positive cases from Nov. 20-Dec. 4: Becker County had an additional 690 cases, Hubbard 346, Otter Tail 1,136, Todd 363 and Wadena 241.

While the number of cases at these high levels remains concerning, the cases could be cresting.

"We're still way above a manageable rate of growth in new cases," said Jan Malcolm, Minnesota commissioner of health, in a news conference on Dec. 15. "We thank Minnesotans for shrinking these rates of growth, it is going to be so helpful for these vaccines to give us the greatest impact on getting to the other side of this pandemic."

As of Dec. 16, the Minnesota Department of Health reports the following cumulative positive cases of COVID-19:

Becker County: 2,524 cases

Hubbard County: 1,306

Otter Tail County: 3,930

Todd County: 2,130

Wadena County: 1,035

Some patients who tested positive for COVID-19 may no longer need to be in isolation.

In Wadena County, there were two additional deaths from COVID-19 and its complications from Dec. 9-16. Both people were in the 85-89 years old age range, according to MDH.

In area counties, Becker County had six additional deaths, Hubbard County three, Otter Tail County seven and Todd County six from Dec. 9-16. The people were in the 65-99 years old age ranges.

There were 92 newly reported deaths statewide on Dec. 16 for a total of 4,575, according to MDH. Families and friends across the state are experiencing losses with the state's second highest total of COVID-19 deaths in a day, 94, on Dec. 11.

As of Dec. 10, the MDH list of schools with five or more cases of COVID-19 over a two-week period in students or staff who were in the building while infectious includes the following area county schools: Detroit Lakes Middle; Detroit Lakes Senior High; Roosevelt Elementary in Detroit Lakes; Rossman Elementary in Detroit Lakes; Frazee Secondary; Century Middle School Within A School in Park Rapids; Park Rapids Senior High; Nevis Elementary; Battle Lake Elementary; Heart of The Lakes Elementary in Perham; Henning Secondary; Kennedy High School in Fergus Falls; New York Mills Secondary; Parkers Prairie Elementary; Perham Senior High; Prairie Wind Middle in Perham; Underwood Elementary; Underwood Secondary; Browerville Elementary; Browerville Secondary; Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Elementary; Staples-Motley Senior High; Menahga High School; Wadena-Deer Creek Senior High. If you have a student at one of these schools, you would have received communication from the school if your student needed to quarantine based on being a close contact.

Public Health encourages the community to “stay diligent” with mitigation efforts that protect you and the community: wear a mask, keep a social distance of six feet or more, wash your hands well and often and stay home and consider getting tested if you have COVID symptoms or are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

People also should not be gathering with people outside of their household, including for upcoming holidays, since it is "dangerous," as Wadena County Public Health director Cindy Pederson said.

Mental wellbeing is another important piece alongside physical health; Otter Tail County encourages purposeful self-care activities such as resting, taking a walk, reading, being creative, doing yoga or talking to a friend over video chat or phone.

The free COVID-19 testing available at the Wadena Armory is also encouraged whether people have symptoms or are asymptomatic. People of any age can be asymptomatic. The testing will help bring better understanding to the spread of the virus in the community.

COVID-19 information

Lakewood Health System COVID-19 website : www.lakewoodhealthsystem.com/coronaviruscovid-19/ or 218-894-1515

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline : 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, which is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website : www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Tri-County Health Care COVID-19 website: www.tchc.org/coronavirus or 218-631-3510

