Tri-County Health Care has modified its main entrance in Wadena to enhance comfort and safety during the winter months.

Patients arriving at this entrance should use the door on the new addition located to the left of the automatic doors. When exiting after their visit, patients will leave through the automatic doors.

The new process helps regulate the flow of traffic by having patients enter one door and exit through another, ensuring proper social distancing, according to a TCHC news release. This new addition is also heated so patients and staff are in a comfortable climate-controlled environment during the screening process.

For more information, visit TCHC.org.