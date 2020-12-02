FREE COVID-19 testing sites are available locally and throughout the state, increasing access to testing for all Minnesotans. As communities experience rapid community spread of the virus, testing results can show who has contracted COVID-19, including individuals with no symptoms. We can also take an active role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by having those who test positive limit contact with others, according to a news release from Wadena County Public Health.

Two common questions that arise for those in public health are “when should I get tested?” and “when should I seek medical care?” Here are helpful tips for deciding from Wadena County Public Health.

Should I seek medical care?

If you are older or have an underlying condition, your health care provider may have some specific advice if you are sick. Please contact them to let them know you are sick.

If you have moderate to severe symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider before going to the clinic or hospital.

If your symptoms are worsening, call your health care provider right away and tell them your symptoms to obtain further instructions.

Who Should Get Tested for COVID-19?

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19

Anyone who was in close contact with someone who tested positive

Anyone who works outside of their home

What should I do after testing?

Stay home and away from others if:

You have any symptoms

Someone in your home has COVID-19

You've been close to someone with COVID-19

If you don't have symptoms and have not been close to someone with COVID-19, you don't need to stay home while waiting for your test results.

Always wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from people who don't live with you.

If you start to feel any symptoms, stay home and away from others.

For additional information about COVID-19, visit the MN Department of Health website at https://www.health.state.mn.us/ or call the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-657-3504 or 651-297-1304, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. If your symptoms worsen, please call your healthcare provider.

Testing site

Free testing is still taking place at the Wadena Armory at 517 Jefferson St N. Walk-ins are welcome or you may schedule an appointment at https://www.primarybio.com/r/wadena.

The testing site is open from noon to 6 p.m. on the following dates: