Wadena County has seen 112 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 1-Dec. 8. Area counties have seen the following increases in positive COVID-19 cases from Nov. 20-Dec. 4: Becker County had an additional 690 cases, Hubbard 346, Otter Tail 1,136, Todd 363 and Wadena 241.

The counties have seen slight decreases from the number of additional positive cases from Nov. 13-27; Becker County had an additional 782 cases, Hubbard 357, Otter Tail 1,214, Todd 394 and Wadena 268.

Health officials expect the number of cases to spike again this week since gatherings and travel over Thanksgiving was two weeks ago.

As of Dec. 8, the Minnesota Department of Health reports the following cumulative positive cases of COVID-19:

Becker County: 2,367

Hubbard County: 1,250

Otter Tail County: 3,654

Todd County: 2,018

Wadena County: 943

Some patients who tested positive for COVID-19 may no longer need to be in isolation.

In Wadena County, there were two additional deaths from COVID-19 and its complications from Dec. 2-8. The people were in the 85-89 years old and 40-44 years old age ranges, according to MDH. The last COVID-19 death in the county was on Nov. 12 with the person in the 70-74 years old range.

The first three COVID-19 deaths in Wadena County were reported on Oct. 21, 22 and 23 with the people in the at least 100 years old, 95-99 years old and 60-64 years old age range, according to MDH. The fourth and fifth losses were on Nov. 3 and 4 with the people in the 95-99 years old and 85-89 years old age ranges.

In area counties, Becker County had eight additional deaths, Hubbard County four, Otter Tail County nine and Todd County one from Dec. 2-8. The people were in the 50-89 years old age ranges. There were 22 newly reported deaths statewide on Dec. 8 for a total of 4,027, according to MDH.

As of Dec. 3, the MDH list of schools with five or more cases of COVID-19 over a two-week period in students or staff who were in the building while infectious includes the following area county schools: Detroit Lakes Middle; Detroit Lakes Senior High; Roosevelt Elementary in Detroit Lakes; Rossman Elementary in Detroit Lakes; Frazee Secondary; Century Middle School Within A School in Park Rapids; Park Rapids Senior High; Nevis Elementary; Battle Lake Elementary; Heart of The Lake Elementary in Perham; Henning Secondary; Kennedy High School in Fergus Falls; New York Mills Secondary; Parkers Prairie Secondary; Perham Senior High; Prairie Wind Middle in Perham; Underwood Secondary; Browerville Elementary; Browerville Secondary; Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Elementary; Staples-Motley Senior High; Menahga High School; Wadena-Deer Creek Senior High. If you have a student at one of these schools, you would have received communication from the school if your student needed to quarantine based on being a close contact.

Public Health encourages the community to “stay diligent” with mitigation efforts that protect you and the community: wear a mask, keep a social distance of six feet or more, wash your hands well and often and stay home and consider getting tested if you have COVID symptoms or are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. People also should not be gathering with people outside of their household, including for upcoming holidays, since it is "dangerous," as Wadena County Public Health director Cindy Pederson said.

Mental wellbeing is another important piece alongside physical health; Otter Tail County encourages purposeful self-care activities such as resting, taking a walk, reading, being creative, doing yoga or talking to a friend over video chat or phone.

The free COVID-19 testing available at the Wadena Armory is also encouraged whether people have symptoms or are asymptomatic. People in the 18-35 years old age range are a focused priority since people in that age are most known to be asymptomatic, according to Pederson. People of any age can be asymptomatic. The testing will help bring better understanding to the spread of the virus in the community.

COVID-19 information

Lakewood Health System COVID-19 website : www.lakewoodhealthsystem.com/coronaviruscovid-19/ or 218-894-1515

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline : 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, which is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website : www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Tri-County Health Care COVID-19 website: www.tchc.org/coronavirus or 218-631-3510

