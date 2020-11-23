Due to the increased spread of COVID-19 in the region, Tri-County Health Care has updated its visitor guidelines. As of Monday, Nov. 23, only one visitor or support person is permitted for clinic appointments and OB ultrasounds, according to a TCHC news release.

Pediatric patients may have one parent or guardian, and vulnerable adults may have one adult visitor or guardian. No visitors are allowed for Emergency Room or ReadyCare patients. Exceptions for special situations are only allowed with prior approval from the care team supporting the patient.

These new restrictions are in place to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 by limiting people in the hospital, clinic and specialty areas, according to the release. All staff, patients and approved visitors have their temperature taken and are asked several health-related questions upon entry. Everyone in the facility is required to wear a mask at all times.

ReadyCare has transitioned to only seeing patients with COVID symptoms, Monday through Friday. On Saturdays, ReadyCare will see all walk-in patients, but with workflows in place to separate COVID-suspected and COVID-positive patients from other patients.

Tri-County encourages patients to seek care when needed, as the release stated. All efforts will be made for negative-screened patients with acute care needs to be seen the same day in their primary care clinics rather than being offered ReadyCare. The Emergency Room remains available for all urgent medical needs.

These guidelines are reviewed regularly to ensure patient and staff needs are met while maintaining a safe environment.

Patients needing care should call 218-631-3510 for further instruction on scheduling an appointment.

For more information, visit TCHC.org.