Lakewood Health System has been working diligently to increase the ease of accessing COVID-19 testing for patients and community members, according to a Lakewood news release.

A drive-up COVID-19 test can be ordered and completed for those who meet the following criteria:

Individual is experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19

Individual has a known exposure

Individual needs a test result in order to return to work

Individual needs a test result in order to travel

Drive-up testing is available by appointment only, which can be scheduled by calling 218-894-1515 and choosing option #1 when directed. This line is staffed Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drive-up testing is available by appointment in Browerville Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. and in Staples Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Temporary clinic changes

As of Friday, Nov. 13, Lakewood temporarily closed its Motley clinic and the Eagle Bend clinic will be closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays as of Monday, Nov. 16. Both operational changes are due to the need to effectively deploy staff and resources in response to COVID-19, according to a Lakewood news release.

These closures and changes are temporary, and Lakewood will continue to assess the situation in order to determine when to resume normal operations. Patients who have upcoming clinic appointments scheduled will be notified.

Patients can still receive in-person care Monday through Friday at Lakewood’s Browerville, Staples and Pillager clinics, and Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Eagle Bend clinic. Virtual and Click Care visits also remain available care options.