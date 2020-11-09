The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to band together to give blood and help ensure a stable blood supply for patients this holiday season.

The traditional slump in blood donations between Thanksgiving and New Year’s comes as the blood supply already faces challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, according to an American Red Cross news release. Required medical treatments and emergencies don’t pause for the holidays or a widespread coronavirus outbreak.

Donors are asked to make appointments for donating blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In thanks for making time to donate around Thanksgiving, those who come to give blood Nov. 25-28 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt courtesy of Suburban Propane while supplies last, according to the release.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions, according to the release.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.

Temperature checks, social distancing and masking will be in place at the blood drives and donation centers. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Blood donation opportunities

Todd County

Staples: Wednesday, Nov. 18: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Central Lakes College Staples, 1830 Airport Road

Bertha: Friday, Nov. 27: noon - 5 p.m., New Life Church of God, 401 W Main St.

Wadena County