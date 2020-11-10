With a surge of cases in the area and across the state, Wadena County has seen an additional 112 positive cases of COVID-19 between Nov. 3-10.

While some patients who tested positive for COVID-19 may no longer need to be in isolation, area counties continue to see increases in positive COVID-19 cases; from Oct. 23-Nov. 6 Becker County had 322 new cases, Hubbard 212, Otter Tail 384, Todd 358 and Wadena 161. As of Nov. 10, Becker County has 997 positive cumulative cases, Hubbard 651, Otter Tail 1,436, Todd 1,246 and Wadena 430, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

In Wadena County, the fifth death from COVID-19 and its complications was reported by MDH on Nov. 4. The person was in the 85-89 years old range.

The first three COVID-19 deaths were reported on Oct. 21, 22 and 23 with the people in the at least 100 years old, 95-99 years old and 60-64 years old age range, according to MDH. The fourth loss was on Nov. 3 with the person in the 95-99 years old range.

In area counties, Hubbard County had five additional deaths, Otter Tail County one and Todd County three from Nov. 4-10. The people were in the 75-99 years old age ranges. There were 23 newly reported deaths statewide on Nov. 10 with a total of 2,698, according to MDH.

Public Health encourages the community to “stay diligent” with mitigation efforts that protect you and the community: wear a mask, keep a social distance of six feet or more, wash your hands well and often and stay home and consider getting tested if you have COVID symptoms or are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 information

Lakewood Health System COVID-19 website: www.lakewoodhealthsystem.com/coronaviruscovid-19/ or 218-894-1515

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Tri-County Health Care COVID-19 website: www.tchc.org/coronavirus or 218-631-3510

