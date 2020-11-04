With COVID-19 cases at area schools, learning models and sports schedules are being modified. The case numbers in the school remain low, though community case numbers and staffing due to quarantine are issues.

Superintendents remind parents and guardians to have students stay home with symptoms and also for students to stay home if a household member is being tested for COVID-19. If a household member tests positive, the household will need to quarantine. Local hospitals, county health departments and school nurses can provide further guidance.

Students in middle high school have transitioned models prior to elementary school students based on state guidance as well as health knowledge on how the coronavirus spreads in children and adolescents, the number of cases within the school community and the number of staff and students in quarantine.

As of Nov. 3 the local district updates are: