With COVID-19 cases at area schools, learning models and sports schedules are being modified. The case numbers in the school remain low, though community case numbers and staffing due to quarantine are issues.
Superintendents remind parents and guardians to have students stay home with symptoms and also for students to stay home if a household member is being tested for COVID-19. If a household member tests positive, the household will need to quarantine. Local hospitals, county health departments and school nurses can provide further guidance.
Students in middle high school have transitioned models prior to elementary school students based on state guidance as well as health knowledge on how the coronavirus spreads in children and adolescents, the number of cases within the school community and the number of staff and students in quarantine.
As of Nov. 3 the local district updates are:
Bertha-Hewitt: The 7-12th graders began distance learning on Nov. 2. Students are expected to logon during their classes' scheduled time and receive handouts and materials available online.
Menahga: In-person learning continues for all students after two days of distance learning on Oct. 27 and 28 for 7-12 grade students.
New York Mills: Students in 7-12th grade transitioned to distance learning on Nov. 3 with a positive COVID-19 case impacting more than 5% of high school students and seven teachers. Distance learning will continue until at least Nov. 13. All activities at the school are postponed or canceled until Nov. 13.
- Staples-Motley, Verndale and Wadena-Deer Creek: Students in 7-12th grade are in distance learning as of Oct. 19.
- Verndale School announced Nov. 3 another member of the school tested positive for COVID-19 with a last date of attendance Friday, Oct. 30. Those who had close contact with the individual have been notified.