After planning for a possible change in learning models on Oct. 26, Menahga Public School students in grades 7-12 will complete distance learning on Tuesday, Oct. 27 and Wednesday, Oct. 28 before returning to in-person learning on Oct. 29. Students in preK-sixth grade will continue their in-person learning daily.

The students had no school on Oct. 26 due to "too many staff on quarantine to operate grades 7-12 in person," according to a Facebook post from Superintendent Kevin Wellen. School activities will continue.

"We need everyone's help," Wellen said in the Oct. 26 post. "Please remember the way to keep us in person is to keep your kids home if they have symptoms or are awaiting the results of a COVID test. If someone in the household tests positive, keep all of the children in the household home until the quarantine is over."

If you have questions about symptoms or COVID-19, call the school nurse Stephanie Ness at 218-564-4141 extension 1202 or Wadena County Public Health at 218-631-7629.