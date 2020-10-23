The third COVID-19 death in Wadena County was reported by the Minnesota Department of Health on Friday, Oct. 23. The first two deaths were reported the two days before, Oct. 21 and 22.

The person is in the 60-64 years old age range, according to MDH.

Otter Tail County had one additional COVID-19 loss on Oct. 23 with the person in the 65-69 years old range for a county total of 7. There are 13 newly reported deaths statewide with a total of 2,314, according to MDH.

In area counties, positive COVID-19 cases are increasing; from Oct. 2-16 Becker County had 155 new cases, Hubbard 120, Otter Tail 175, Todd 140 and Wadena 96. As of Oct. 23, Becker County has 538 positive cumulative cases, Hubbard 369, Otter Tail 818, Todd 769 and Wadena 215, according to MDH.

Public Health encourages the community to “stay diligent” with mitigation efforts that protect you and the community: wear a mask, keep a social distance of six feet or more, wash your hands well and often and stay home and consider getting tested if you have COVID symptoms or are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 information

Lakewood Health System COVID-19 website: www.lakewoodhealthsystem.com/coronaviruscovid-19/ or 218-894-1515

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Tri-County Health Care COVID-19 website: www.tchc.org/coronavirus or 218-631-3510

