The Fair Oaks Lodge had one employee test positive for COVID-19, which placed the facility on the Minnesota Department of Health’s congregate care facilities list on Oct. 16. The list notes facilities that have exposure from a resident, staff or visiting provider who have tested positive.

“The list does not differentiate between resident and staff, which is unfortunate, but we haven’t had any resident positives, which we’re very fortunate for,” said administrator Melissa Hoffman. “COVID is not a reflection of how well or poorly facilities are doing, but rather an infection we work diligently to prevent amidst a global pandemic,” she added.

The employee tested positive on Oct. 15, according to Hoffman. The employee had last worked in the building in mid-September and was being tested during routine testing of all staff prior to adding shifts again.

As one of the safety and health precautions in place, Fair Oaks includes testing depending on the positivity rate in Wadena County and factors such as exposure to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recommend testing staff once a month with a positivity rate less than 5%, once a week between 5 and 10% and twice a week over 10%. The CMS weekly positivity rate for Oct. 1-14 in Wadena County was 7.5%. Hoffman said this number will likely increase.

“One employee positive had initiated resident testing for two consecutive weeks, and we had no positive residents from the testing from the 13th or the 20th, all of our results are back now. So we actually have no positives in the facility at this point in time,” Hoffman said on Oct. 22.

Residents are tested when at least one positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in the building since at the nursing home level this is considered an outbreak, similar to influenza, according to Hoffman. Both schools and long-term care facilities yearly report influenza outbreaks to the MDH.

While Fair Oaks had one staff member also test positive in May, the facility was not placed on the MDH list due to contact with the employee about their close contacts and testing, according to Hoffman. Throughout these processes, Hoffman said keeping residents and staff safe involves being cautious, staying in communication with employees and being ready to act.

“We care for the most vulnerable population and so we take very seriously all the necessary precautionary measures to keep our residents safe and the people in the community safe but we are very blessed to have not had a lot of COVID within our facility,” Hoffman said.

Long-term care facilities including Fair Oaks have been preparing for possible COVID-19 cases for seven months, and as Hoffman said, “We’d be ready.” As a previous tuberculosis sanatorium, Hoffman said Fair Oaks is “fortunate” to have the third floor empty. If a resident would test positive for COVID-19, they would be moved to the third floor for isolation.

RELATED: TB to today, a history of Fair Oaks | Ready to open

The infection control measures like wearing a mask, social distancing, good hand hygiene and remaining home when sick or exposed remain important.

“It goes to show that wearing a mask can protect you not only within a vulnerable facility like the nursing home but also can protect you out in the general community. It’s a very challenging environment right now and I think that to have employees be positive but not have it spread throughout the whole building is a testament to what … good infection control measures can do,” Hoffman said.