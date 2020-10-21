The first COVID-19 death in Wadena County was reported by the Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The person is at least 100 years old, according to MDH.

“We are saddened by this first reported death in the county,” Wadena County Public Health director Cindy Pederson said in an email.

The loss comes as positive COVID-19 cases in Wadena County are surging, with 201 cumulative positive cases as of Oct. 21. Todd County also saw two additional COVID-19 deaths on Oct. 21, with one person in the 80-84 years old range and one person in the 90-94 years old range for a total of five deaths, according to MDH.

In the surrounding area, positive COVID-19 cases are increasing; from Oct. 2-16 Becker County had 155 new cases, Hubbard 120, Otter Tail 175, Todd 140 and Wadena 96. As of Oct. 21, Becker County has 505 positive cumulative cases, Hubbard 335, Otter Tail 783 and Todd 741, according to MDH.

Public Health also encourages the community to “stay diligent” with mitigation efforts that protect you and the community: wear a mask, keep a social distance of six feet or more, wash your hands well and often and stay home and consider getting tested if you have COVID symptoms or are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lakewood Health System COVID-19 website: www.lakewoodhealthsystem.com/coronaviruscovid-19/ or 218-894-1515

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Tri-County Health Care COVID-19 website: www.tchc.org/coronavirus or 218-631-3510

