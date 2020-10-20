While Wadena County has had a slow progression of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the past eight months, recent weeks have shown a new surge of cases. From Oct. 2-16, there have been 96 new cases. In comparison, from Sept. 11-Oct. 6 there were 33 new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Following is a Q&A with Tri-County Health Care President and CEO Joel Beiswenger on the COVID-19 spread in the community, how Tri-County is impacted and how Wadena County community members can respond. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: The number of cumulative positive COVID-19 cases in Wadena County has surged from 59 on Sept. 15 to 188 as of Oct. 19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. With the knowledge you have on watching the number of positive cases change throughout the pandemic, what has the impact been in the area? How is Tri-County handling the extra caseload?

A: For us the biggest impact has been on testing demand. If the patients are at all critical we’re just really not in the best place to handle those patients so we would be typically transferring them to St. Cloud or another large regional center.

Certainly our emergency department has seen some case activity. In some cases the patients are not ill enough that they can just go home and they’re given the advice and the follow-up care necessary through the clinics. And some of these patients (that) come through the clinic get tested through our independent testing area and then are consulted with by their patients through either telehealth or some other clinic consult.

So again for us, our in-patient activity has continued to maintain at relatively normal levels but there’s a lot of demand on testing.

Q: Has Tri-County’s testing rate for PCR (nasal swab) testing changed? What is the positivity rate of the tests at Tri-County?

A: Five or six weeks ago, we were testing on average around 18 a day, 15-20 a day. The last month we’ve been averaging somewhere between 40 and 50 patients a day being tested.

In terms of the positivity rate, if I were to go back to that early September time period I see our positivity rate was somewhere in the range of about 1.5 to 1.7%. I’m looking at a report as of today (Oct. 19), and this is now year-to-date, so our testing rate is between 3.6 and 4.1%, and that depends on which test type it is. Rapid tests have a little different positivity rate than our PCR tests.

There will be skeptics out there (that) say, ‘Well, we’re getting more cases because we’re testing more’ but no what we’re seeing is both; we’re seeing more tests and a higher positivity rate. This is not ghost numbers, there’s real growth in the positivity and the infection rate.

Q: There have been a lot of warnings throughout the pandemic about the number of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths there could be, which largely didn’t happen. But the warnings also allowed time for the hospitals to prepare and mitigation measures have helped this. Now that the number of cases are increasing, what does this mean for the weeks and months ahead as well as the mitigation efforts needed?

A: Yes, certainly the flattening of the curve concept from the spring has helped the health care system as a whole including Tri-County Health Care significantly. First, in terms of protective equipment the whole system is in so much better position than we were back in March, April and May. So for us we’re feeling very comfortable that we can keep our patients and keep our staff safe because we have the right protective equipment. Doesn’t mean if there’s a significant surge throughout the state or the country that there won’t be additional shortages but we’re certainly in a better position than we were before.

Additionally, there’s been pretty solid advancements in the treatment protocols especially happening in the larger organizations where in-patients are being seen regularly, they just learned a lot about the types of treatments that work best whether or not you’re caring for patients in a back or prone (flat on stomach) position, what flow of oxygen is right, the mix of medications like remdesivir. So I think the survival rate has improved.

And then just generally the health care system around Minnesota if you look at the data it’s showing really that our hospitalizations aren’t nearly as high as they were at the peak back in April but you’re not hearing quite the angst over that and it’s because we’ve had time to prepare and we are doing a better job around the state.

We are very concerned about the surge we see taking place now and what it continues to be from first the patient perspective, we just don’t want to see people impacted by this because of course as we’ve seen some patients respond really well and the effects on them are minor and other people get very, very sick and of course don’t make it so we certainly have the incentive to have as few people get this as possible.

And we just continue to advise folks to do all those great mitigation techniques; wear your mask especially still continues to be the best advice we can give; avoid crowds; keep socially distanced; wash your hands. But really if everybody wore their masks I think we would see improvement in what we’re doing.

The other big concern that we’ve got is the increase in activity is affecting our staffing. We have had a few staff that have been infected, it’s a real small percentage of our staff. More so it is that as others in the community are getting it, it is impacting the ability for especially our young parents to be able to come to work.

If younger students go to hybrid learning, parents have to stay home and they can’t come to work. That will impact our patient care eventually. So we really hope people can continue to help prevent the spread so that if nothing else to help keep the kids at school and help keep people working.

(Staffing) affects everything. It’ll have impact on not only bed capacity but you know maybe it’s the ability for somebody to get that surgery they’ve been planning for the last few months. Because a lot of people will try to push to get things done by the end of the year, we see the end of the year being very busy always, that’s just a natural phenomenon.

If we don’t have staff or if there’s too much other demand of COVID that may impact our ability to do some of those things that are more elective.

We hate to turn anybody away. We want to take care of them.