While there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, the flu vaccine is available now to protect you, your family, friends and the community from flu viruses this fall and winter. Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Otter Tail County news release. Widespread flu vaccination will also help reduce flu illness so as not to overwhelm the healthcare system during this health crisis.
Otter Tail County Public Health flu clinics: appointments required, visit ottertailcountymn.us/flu-vaccine or call 218-998-8320.
Fergus Falls Oct. 15 and 23
New York Mills Oct. 22
Ottertail City Oct. 16 and 20
Tri-County Health Care flu shot clinics: call 218-631-3510 to pre-register though walk-ins are welcome.
Sebeka Clinic: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Henning Clinic: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Bertha Clinic: Thursday, Oct. 15, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Wadena Clinic: Saturday, Oct. 17, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 31, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Ottertail Clinic: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Other area clinics, pharmacies
Lakewood Health System: Available at all clinics, walk-ins welcome from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except Browerville clinic until 2:30. If you already have a doctor's appointment, you can get the flu vaccine then.
Seip Drug New York Mills, Bertha, Henning: Available currently with more doses coming, stop by the store during business hours or call ahead to make sure someone is available. Non-insurance cost is $35.
Thrifty White Wadena: Available currently during business hours, no appointment required. Bring your insurance card.
Wadena County Public Health: Available by appointment as well as during flu shot Fridays which start on Oct. 9. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call Public Health at 218-631-7629 or 1-888-883-0351.
Walmart Pharmacy Wadena: Available currently anytime during business hours and during flu events every Tuesday from 7-11 a.m. and Thursday from 2-6 p.m. Non-insurance cost will depend.