Wadena County Public Health is offering flu vaccines on an appointment basis to assure the community's safety during this time of COVID-19.

There are multiple opportunities to receive your flu shot, including Flu Shot Fridays starting Friday, Oct. 9 and continuing until further notice, according to a Wadena County Public Health news release. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call Public Health at 218-631-7629 or 1-888-883-0351. The flu vaccine is available for ages six months and older. Payment includes health insurance, self-pay and state provided vaccine.

"We don’t know to what extent COVID-19 will circulate during the 2020-21 influenza season," according to the Minnesota Department of Health. "However, in anticipation of that possibility, influenza vaccination of those aged 6 months and older is particularly important this season. Vaccination provides important protection from influenza illness and its potential complications."

Other area pharmacies and clinics are also currently offering the flu vaccine. Most health insurances cover the cost of a flu vaccine.