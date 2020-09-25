While there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, the flu vaccine is available now to protect you and your family from flu viruses this fall and winter. Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Otter Tail County news release. Widespread flu vaccination will also help reduce flu illness so as not to overwhelm the health care system during this health crisis.

“It is important every year to get your influenza vaccine, but this year we can’t stress it enough,” Public Health nurse Jessica Metzger said in the release. “We encourage everyone to do their part this year and get vaccinated so we can stop the spread of influenza during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine.

Reasons to get the flu vaccine:

Can protect more vulnerable people like babies and young children, older adults and people with chronic health conditions.

Can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits and missed work and school due to flu as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations and deaths.

Both flu shots and nasal spray flu vaccines are available.

Public Health encourages everyone to continue to practice preventive behaviors such as wearing face coverings, covering coughs, frequently washing hands, social distancing and staying home when you do not feel well. All these measures help prevent the spread of both influenza and COVID-19, according to the release.

Otter Tail County Public Health has resources and nurses available if you have questions about vaccines, call 218-998-8320.

Community flu clinic dates

Otter Tail County Public Health will begin community flu clinics in October. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment in your local area, visit ottertailcountymn.us/flu-vaccine or call 218-998-8320. Flu vaccines are also available at many pharmacies like Thrifty White and from health care providers.

Fergus Falls Oct. 15 and 23

New York Mills Oct. 7 and 22

Ottertail City Oct. 16 and 20

Other area pharmacies and clinics are currently or planning times for offering the flu vaccine. Most health insurances cover the cost of a flu vaccine.