In continuing concern for the health and safety of communities, the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will complete free voluntary viral and antibody tests for COVID-19 in Staples, Motley, Nisswa and Long Prairie Sept. 24-26. The MDH COVID-19 survey team will have facemasks, vests and badges.

“With a new virus, we have to learn as we go and adapt our response based on new data. Information we gather in this survey will allow us to refine our recommendations to best meet the needs of our Minnesota communities in the prevention of COVID-19,” MDH state epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield said in a MDH news release.

Within the Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response survey, randomly selected households will be asked a questionnaire and offered free viral and antibody tests for COVID-19. The viral tests done with a nasal swab show a positive or negative result for current cases of COVID-19. The antibody tests done with a finger prick for blood show if the person has developed antibodies to COVID-19, which means they had the illness previously. Only one household member would have to answer the questionnaire but all household members can receive the tests, according to the release.

Participants with positive results for either test will later be contacted by a nurse to receive additional information. All questionnaire responses and results will be kept private.

The tool has been used to collect household information during public health emergencies such as hurricanes, oil spills and the Zika virus outbreak, according to the release.

The survey will run throughout Minnesota from Sept. 14 to 30 in 180 sites based on United States Census Bureau blocks. Each site will include about seven households selected, according to MDH.

The goals of the survey, according to the release, are to:

Understand how COVID-19 has spread in Minnesota communities.

Understand what caused COVID-19 to spread in certain areas.

Explore how COVID-19 transmission and infection rates differ among regions in Minnesota.

Identify the percentage of people infected with COVID-19 that have no symptoms.

Improve health messaging and help stop COVID-19 spread.

The number of most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in one day in Minnesota reached a new high mark of 1,318 on Sept. 20 . As of Sept. 23, Wadena County has 67 cumulative COVID-19 cases, Todd 483, Otter Tail 407, Hubbard 88 and Becker 257.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

