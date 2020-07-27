To limit the spread of COVID-19 and after a statewide uptick in cases, Gov. Tim Walz announced a statewide mask mandate starting July 25, which requires wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth in indoor businesses and indoor public settings, according to Executive Order 20-81.

In April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending people should wear a cloth face covering in public settings where social distancing is hard to maintain. Tri-County Health Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ben Hess said indoors there is less fresh air circulation and more surfaces for the virus droplets to land. Thus, by wearing a mask you are preventing the possible contamination of the setting through virus droplets, according to Hess.

Importance of wearing a mask

In a July 15 press conference, Essentia Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Peter Henry, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Westin and Lakewood Health Systems Family Medicine Provider Dr. Adrianne Moen shared about the importance and effectiveness of wearing a mask in reducing the transmission of COVID-19. Henry noted Hong Kong, with a population comparable to New York City, has had six COVID-19 related deaths due to a mask wearing compliance rate of 97% during rush hour. The decrease in spread and thus deaths was also shown in Germany where masks were implemented community by community, Westin said.

“The evidence is becoming quite significant that we know based on recent scientific and clinical studies simple cloth face coverings if worn broadly and used appropriately have the potential to dramatically slow … the risk of COVID-19 and save thousands of lives,” Henry said.

As cases are being studied, Henry said 34 - 41% of people are asymptomatic.

“I think what we’re learning here is that masks may be one of the most important ways to help control the spread of COVID in the community and in the public and it mainly helps with controlling the droplet spread from a person even before they realize that they might have COVID or having symptoms from COVID so it’s really helping early on to prevent that spread amongst the community,” Hess said.

The masks act as a preventative barrier for spreading possible virus droplets to others, which can spread when people sneeze, cough or talk, according to the CDC. Local doctors also encourage wearing a mask while remaining 6 feet apart, washing your hands and cleaning.

As summer continues, Moen and Westin encourage people to enjoy the outdoors while being careful in public areas.

Moen said “if we are all doing our part” by wearing a mask the risk of transmission can be reduced.

“It’s not perfect, it’s not comfortable, it’s not fun but it is the best thing that we have at this time to do the most good for the most amount of people in containing this virus and pandemic,” Moen said.

With current low case counts in the area, Hess said masks are “really the best way to keep it from coming here” since people cannot account for the travel history of people they come into contact with and how the virus spreads. Westin likened the importance of wearing a mask to the fire bans that help protect your home and town.

“We’re basically dry grass waiting to be burned by this coronavirus and if we don’t protect that spark or that initial fire that’s going to start somewhere potentially we could be the one that ultimately hurts our own family or hurts our community,” Westin said.

The mask prevention method is also similar to food borne illness intervention and wearing a seat belt since you do not know when you are eating an infected food source or going to get in an accident, as Hess said.

“You don’t wear the seat belt only when you think you might get in an accident, you have to wear the seat belt all the time because you don’t plan on having an accident. You don’t plan on coming into contact with COVID,” Hess said.

Within the work environment, Hess said it is important to wear a mask around your co-workers and customers coming in.

“I think people don’t appreciate that, that it might be your co-workers that are more likely to give it to you than the customers and patients,” Hess said. “You can’t be relaxed just because you work with somebody everyday.”

The masks should cover your nose and mouth without frequently touching the mask and should not have gaps on the side, according to Hess and Henry.

“If you’re constantly having to touch it you’re losing a lot of the benefits and the protection because your hands might be coming into contact with viral particles and you might be at risk of contaminating your own face,” Hess said.

While wearing the mask, Hess said it is important to not pull it up or down to avoid contaminating the inside of your mask. When you are not wearing the mask, fold it in half or place a covering on it to avoid exterior droplets from landing on it, according to Hess.

The masks do not further expose people to their own bacteria since these droplets are already within your respiratory system, which means your body knows how to respond to them, according to Hess. Hess also said masks can be worn a whole day without needing to change them though he encourages people to wash their masks frequently.

Masks do not impact oxygen exchange even in activities like running a marathon or up and down stairs as tested by the Mayo Clinic, according to Hess.

“There’s no reason to avoid it because you’re worried about your oxygen exchange,” Hess said.

Community pulse

In a poll on the Pioneer Journal website from July 14 to 20, community members could respond to the question, “Should people regularly wear a mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic?” To which, 53% said no, 24% yes indoors and 22% yes indoors and outdoors. The community also responded in Facebook comments with the topics including:

Wear a mask to protect others such as the elderly and immunocompromised as well as to have businesses and schools open even if you’re not afraid, are healthy or don’t believe the science.

People should have the choice to wear a mask because the United States is a free country and people should go places based on wearing a mask or not.

The question of how effective masks are with comments such as "useless," as well as why starting months into the pandemic.

Jane Mattern Langer said she wears a mask to respect other people. She also has auto-immune disorders and stays home for weeks at a time until needing medicine or groceries.

“It seems like a simple thing to do if we don’t want to make each other sick while they come up with a vaccine so we don’t overload hospitals and healthcare workers,” Langer said in a Facebook message.

Langer said rules like not going into a grocery store without shoes, no smoking in restaurants or wearing a seat belt are for people’s health and safety, and wearing a mask only became harder because of political arguments.

Wadena County Commissioner Jon Kangas has various reasons for his disapproval of face masks, from friends who are hearing impaired and depend on reading lips to governments “infringing on people’s rights” with face mask requirements. Before the statewide mandate, Kangas said he opted to shop at stores that did not require a face covering though he believes private businesses have the right to require face coverings.

“Everybody’s getting whipped up into this frenzy that … if you don’t wear a mask you don’t care about society, well that’s just not true at all,” Kangas said.

Kangas also said he sees an agenda surrounding the coronavirus and the testing numbers and death rates shared as a way to get people scared before having a mandatory vaccination program.

“We live in a representative form of government and my constituents that have addressed me … the feedback I’ve been getting on the street from both parents and consumers is that they don’t think it (wearing a mask) should be mandatory, let it be optional,” Kangas said.