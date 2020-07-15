The training will provide community members with the tools to be able to identify and help those that may be experiencing a mental health crisis. Whether you are a main street business owner, factory worker, grocery carry-out, or just want to learn more about mental illness, this training is designed to help identify and help those in crisis. Thanks to the Perham Health Foundation, this training is free.

Participants will learn:

Statistics on mental illness in U.S. adults.

Common symptoms of depression, anxiety, psychosis, and substance use disorders.

Steps for how to help someone developing mental health symptoms.

Resource options for those dealing with a mental health concern.

Common myths about suicide.

Factors that protect against suicide risk.

Warning signs for suicide.

How to assess a person for suicide risk.

How to work collaboratively to make a safe plan.

Resource referral options for those at risk of suicide.

To register for the training, please go to www.perhamhealth.org. Only 50 seats are available.

Questions?

Contact Population Health Coordinator Maggie Fresonke at (218) 347-1887.