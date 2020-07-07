During the third virtual community forum on July 7, Tri-County Health Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ben Hess and President and CEO Joel Beiswenger reviewed the hospital’s precautions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tips for wearing masks, stress and anxiety management and possible levels of risk related to different activities.

As of July 6, Tri-County has completed over 900 tests with 13 positive. There are 30 tests pending, according to Hess. In Wadena County there are 15 total positive cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The masks have become a “key pillar” in preventing the spread of the virus, according to Hess. Masks are in place to protect other people though they need to be worn over the nose and mouth. Hess said if you wear the mask only over your mouth it is ineffective since the virus affects the entire respiratory tract. Masks are also safe to wear for long periods of time without concern about oxygen levels or carbon dioxide build-up, according to Hess.

Hess said another improper style of mask wearing is pulling it down to your neck while not wearing it since you can possibly bring contaminates from your neck back up to your nose and mouth. He recommends folding the mask in half, with the used portion on the inside, to store it between wearing. If you are in your car alone or walking on the street with social distancing in place you do not need to wear a mask, according to Hess.

As a way of highlighting the benefits of the health and safety measures, Hess compared Minnesota and Texas’ approaches to the pandemic. Minnesota shut down early, hard and long with gradual reopenings leading to a gradual flat peak while Texas did not fully shut down throughout the pandemic and then opened businesses all at once leading to an exponential growth in cases.

The current outbreaks in the state are young people and in nursing homes, according to Hess. While there is debate on why young people are experiencing greater risk now, Hess said they are more likely to attend events indoors where people are talking, cheering or yelling. These activities increase the spread of the droplets that spread the coronavirus. Young people may also feel they have a lower risk since they are not as highly susceptible to serious outcomes.

“Any socialization carries some risk so there’s no zero risk activity out there in a social setting but if you can wear a mask doing the activity, if you can socially distance and you're outside in the fresh air and sunlight that’s a … relatively safe scenario compared to some other things,” Hess said.

Hess listed these other activities with possible risk levels as:

Camping or playing tennis or golf relatively safe;

Take-out or eating outside at restaurants safer than inside;

Playground for an hour medium risk;

Backyard BBQ bit more risk depending on crowd size and if one or various people are serving the food;

Beach higher risk than going to park;

Close proximity (ex: hair cut, hugging, shaking hands) high risk;

Events where sitting for a long period of time and not socially distanced (ex: plays, concerts, sporting events, school events) high risk.

Hess responded to a question about indoor pool risk in group swim lessons by recommending that participants shower before and after, try to be in a class with social distancing and health screenings and to wash hands before and after. Public pools, though not specifically denoted as indoor or outdoor, are equivalent to working one week in an office, according to Hess.

Throughout the hospital’s building, Hess noted the safety and health measures in place, from health screenings to plexiglass, social distancing with staff and in the waiting room, one-way traffic flow patterns, escorting patients to critical areas of the hospital to avoid possible exposure and removing items from walls and surfaces to clean better. Beiswenger said the environment is “extremely safe,” including with the addition of negative pressure spaces to move contaminated air outside.

While services were also limited at the beginning of the safety and health measures in March, Beiswenger said services have returned except for outpatient respiratory therapy area and aquatic therapy at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center. The aquatic therapy could potentially open in August.

The visitor policy has also expanded from no visitors to allowing one visitor with patients in specific circumstances such as pediatric patients, vulnerable adult patients, critical care and maternity. Visitors for end of life patients can be changed on a case-by-case basis depending on the patient care teams.

Hess encouraged patients to come in for health care related issues, including in the emergency situations of chest pain or stroke symptoms.

Hess also discussed self-care to help with stress and anxiety during the pandemic such as getting plenty of rest, staying hydrated and eating well, exercising, going outside and continuing social connections. You can call 218-631-3510 for a mental health appointment, which can be in-person or over video or telephone.

COVID-19 data: July 7

COUNTIES

Wadena: 15 positive cases; cumulative laboratory test rate of 111.41 per 1,000 people (as of July 2); 0.9% positivity rate

Todd: 401 with 2 deaths; test rate, 135.02; 12.9% positive

Otter Tail: 100 with 1 death; test rate, 99.11; 1.7% positive

Hubbard: 8; test rate, 57.81; 0.6% positive

MINNESOTA

Total positive cases: 39,133

Positive health care workers: 3,826

Age range with greatest number of cases: 20-29 years old with 21.9% of cases

Tests completed: 685,247

Deaths: 1,477 with 37 probable COVID-19 deaths

Deaths among those in long-term care or assisted living: 1,157

Patients no longer needing isolation: 34,377

Currently hospitalizations: 267 with 121 in intensive care

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 4,252

Information gathered from the Minnesota Department of Health daily and weekly reports. Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.