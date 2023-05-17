Zoning laws and tax incentives may be a winning combination for growth in Wadena County

SEBEKA — Wadena County Board members met with constituents at the Sebeka Senior Center on Tuesday, May 9, to discuss possible growth initiatives for the county.

The meeting was a workshop session, meaning no formal votes were taken. Still, it did provide the opportunity for commissioners and members of the public to have a back-and-forth about possible ideas to grow Wadena County.

Board Vice Chair Murlyn Kreklau largely led the discussion about promoting growth in the county.

“I project that we need at least $40 million in new construction growth in the county every year just to stay even,” he said.

While the county has tried to limit the tax levy on residents, Kreklau cautioned that the chance of keeping future levy increases low was “remote.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also stated that cutting spending isn’t a silver bullet either.

“I’m a firm believer that we can’t cut costs to prosperity,” Kreklau said. “We can cut costs but we’re never going to increase our average income …”

For 30 years, the county has battled limited housing availability, high costs of social services, high tax rates, a lack of jobs and low average household incomes, Kreklau said. Just several years ago, he noted, the average household income in Wadena County was $45,000.

“The budget (for the county) is the problem. The problem I see is that it’s so hard to control and we need more tax capacity to keep our taxes down and that’s the dilemma we face,” he said.

To fight those issues, his approach is to rework antiquated zoning laws and offer tax incentives to stimulate business and housing development.

Zoning districts in Wadena County. Contributed / Wadena County

On the zoning front, the majority of the county is currently zoned for agriculture. The northeast half of the county is primarily zoned as an A-2 district. A-2 zoning’s purpose is to “establish a district suitable for livestock and cash crop farming activities, and commercial timber removal in productive forest areas; to prevent scattered non-farm development in out-county areas,” according to the May 9 agenda packet.

The southwest half of the county is a majority A-3 zoning district. A-3 zoning’s purpose is to “provide a district allowing suitable areas of Wadena County to be retained for general farming activities including cash crop products and animal husbandry; to regulate the encroachment on agricultural land by non-farmland uses,” according to the agenda packet.

Kreklau said that the county’s current zoning doesn’t create opportunities for growth and that he believes zoning laws are related to development and increasing tax capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the dairy industry — once a cash cow for the county — has declined substantially, along with other agricultural endeavors. However, as land use has changed, zoning laws have not.

“Right now we have 16 active dairy farmers left, and probably a very low number of folks that actually try to make their primary living in the country, whether that be beef or dairy or even off the land,” he said.

There are “tens of thousands of acres that are classified as tillable” in the county that “haven’t been tilled in decades,” Kreklau said.

“Things have changed,” he said. “I think our zoning laws were wrote to protect forest and farmland, and the matter of fact is, times have changed. We need development, we need people out there … We need to look at becoming more pro-growth — business growth — even if it’s not farming everywhere in the county.”

Zoning law changes were widely supported by the large crowd attending the meeting — the crowd even took a mock vote that was met with enthusiastic "ayes" in support.

Some, however, did have concerns about possible changes. Several people noted that they like living in the country and don’t want their privacy encroached upon by large housing developments.

It was a full house at the Sebeka Senior Center on Tuesday, May 9, as the County Board hosted a workshop session. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Bill Malone, a dairy farmer in Rockwood Township, stated that while he supports zoning changes, producers shouldn’t be forgotten about.

He expressed concern that housing developments could “change the dynamic” of where he farms and create hurdles for working his land.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You get enough landowners with houses there … and I’m doing tillage at night, 3 o’clock in the morning, they’re going to be screaming mad,” Malone said.

Commissioner Jon Kangas responded by stating that developments won’t happen “all over” but that they have to “allow it in places” to encourage growth.

With regard to tax incentives, Kreklau stated he’s been meeting with local leaders in nearby counties to generate ideas for Wadena County.

Tax abatement is one such idea. The county could reduce or eliminate taxes outright over a specified number of years for a developer with the promise that they'll improve a piece of property.

“They’re not a handout,” Kreklau said. “They’re meant to be an incentive for someone who wants to spend a lot of money in the county. Some of those taxes go back to pay those costs for a certain amount of time.”

The vice chair stated there is little risk for the county with abatements.

“Now it has no cost to the county upfront,” Kreklau said. “It has no liability for the county at the end if they aren’t produced. So there’s not a lot of negative about it except it delays some of the tax money that you get down the road.”

He also championed Otter Tail County’s “Big Build” as something that could work in Wadena County. The Big Build is Otter Tail County’s plan to build, preserve and rehabilitate 5,000 homes by 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These same tools are available to Wadena County. With this comes more tax capacity, new construction …” Kreklau said of Otter Tail County’s growth initiatives.