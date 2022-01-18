WADENA — Wind gusts and plummeting temperatures are combining to create dangerously slick roads in the area.

Wadena County first responders tended to numerous reports of vehicles going off the roadway Tuesday afternoon due to the ice on roadways according to police scanner traffic. At least two rollovers were reported on Hwy 71 just after 3 p.m.

One report included a driver who was pushed across the road by the wind on the ice covered road.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution and drive slowly while highway departments seek to remedy the problem.

There is currently a winter weather advisory for the Wadena area until 12 a.m. Wednesday. A wind chill advisory continues through Thursday.