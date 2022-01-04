During nation-wide cold air outbreaks, when the cold air penetrates deep into the southern United States, it is not unusual for snowstorms to happen in places not used to snow. Heavy snow is uncommon anywhere in the Deep South, but it is not unprecedented.

There is a record of heavy snow falling from Jacksonville, FL, to Charleston, SC, in January of 1800. Savannah, GA, reported 18 inches with three foot drifts. In February of 1895, snow flurries fell on Tampico, Mexico, and one to two feet fell along the Gulf of Mexico from Galveston to New Orleans along with blowing snow and high temperatures in the teens. One to two feet fell in February of 1973 from Macon, GA, to Columbia, SC. Birmingham, AL, got 13 inches in March of 1993. Such storms are rare, but they do happen.