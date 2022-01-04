In about two months, March 13 at 2 am to be precise, Daylight Saving Time will begin. In order to stay on time, we will have to set our clocks ahead one hour as we go to bed that Saturday night. We will either lose an hour of sleep or an hour of our Sunday. Some people accept the time change without difficulty, but many people say their internal clocks get really messed up.

The reason for Daylight Saving Time is that it supposedly saves energy by creating an extra hour of daylight in the evening when more people are awake while taking away an hour in the morning when more people are asleep. Scientific studies are inconclusive as to whether or not this actually works as intended. Every few years or so, there is talk in Congress of abolishing the change of time, but recent efforts to do so have ended in disagreement of whether we should be permanently on savings time or standard time.