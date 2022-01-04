Clouds permitting, the moon will appear full from tonight through Tuesday night with the actual moment of the full moon Monday evening at 5:48 pm., Fargo time. The moon easily grabs one's attention. It is so bright and its position and phase change regularly and noticeably. When the phase of the moon is full, it is particularly noticeable (at least if the sky is not too cloudy) because it is very bright and dominates the sky from sundown to sunup, whereas other phases are only in the sky for part of the night.