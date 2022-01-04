Clouds permitting, the moon will appear full from tonight through Tuesday night with the actual moment of the full moon Monday evening at 5:48 pm., Fargo time. The moon easily grabs one's attention. It is so bright and its position and phase change regularly and noticeably. When the phase of the moon is full, it is particularly noticeable (at least if the sky is not too cloudy) because it is very bright and dominates the sky from sundown to sunup, whereas other phases are only in the sky for part of the night.
Phases of the moon are a simple matter of light and shadow and our perspective here on Earth. The lit portion of the moon is being bathed in sunlight and the dark portion is in shadow. A lunar eclipse happens when the full moon passes through the sun's shadow made by the Earth. There will be two total lunar eclipses this year on May 16 and November 8.