Barometric pressure is a routinely measured aspect of the atmosphere with a critical role in weather forecasting. Essentially, air pressure is proportional to the weight of the air above a point. Although the air pressure reading at any single point has little bearing on the weather, air pressure patterns (higher and lower) across a region indicate areas of sinking or rising air, which is directly related to weather. Downward-moving air generates clear weather whereas rising air makes clouds and precipitation.