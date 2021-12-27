Many businesses in the area kept their doors closed Monday, Dec. 27, as a winter snow storm dumped around a foot of fresh powder throughout the region. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office issued a no travel advisory Sunday night.

While the snow should taper off later today, westerly winds of 35-40 miles per hour are expected to create blizzard-like conditions this afternoon. If you need to venture out, call before you go to make sure an area business is open. Road conditions were icy and many streets remained snow covered as snow and wind continued to fill in roadways behind plows.

Much of the snow was focused upon central Minnesota with areas to the north and south only receiving about 4 inches of snow.

Regional snow accumulation according to the National Weather Service included the following totals as of the morning of Monday, Dec. 27:

Bertha- 13.6 inches

Deer Creek- 8.2 inches

Motley- 15 inches

New York Mills- 11 inches

Sebeka- 12 inches

Wadena- 11 inches

The inclement weather brought Tri-County Health Care to close satellite clinics on Monday. The Wadena Clinic will close at 3 p.m. due to poor weather conditions. ReadyCare will remain open until 5 p.m.

"Please avoid travel in these conditions," a TCHC news release advised.

"Patients are being called about rescheduling appointments. The Wadena Clinic and ReadyCare will remain open with limited availability for the time being," a TCHC news release stated.

Clinics will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 28, unless conditions have not improved.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning on Sunday which remains in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday. With increasing winds, temperatures were also expected to plummet to below zero overnight. More snow is expected on Tuesday morning.

