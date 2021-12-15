Snow in our region often falls kind of sideways, making the job of accurately measuring snow much more complicated. A ruler (or yardstick) is still used, but it takes a great many separate measurements which are then averaged. Authentic snow measurers use a cleanly swept white board to emulate the radiative properties of the surrounding snow while allowing the measurer to start clean. Care must be taken to place the board in a spot where snow will not blow in from a nearby roof.