When the sky is locked in with low clouds in winter, snow flurries can fall from the sky as a matter of routine. These flurries are hard to forecast because they are usually not a part of any type of storm system. Low and heavy winter clouds are usually just a few hundred feet above the ground. If the air inside these clouds becomes saturated with humidity, which happens easily in chilly weather, snowflakes will form and fall.
When this process is not accelerated by the rising motion of a storm system, the flurries will remain gentle and mostly insignificant. When the temperature in the cloud is around 5 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit, snow crystal making is maximized, and snow flurries can become quite large and heavy. Sometimes it can snow all day or even several days in a row of just light, airy flakes with little to no accumulation.