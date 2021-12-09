0
Announcements
Search
Menu
Topics
News
Weather
Crime & Courts
Sports
Obituaries
Health
Business
Education
More
Less
Lifestyle
National
Government & Politics
Derek Chauvin Trial
Our News Network
Brainerd
Duluth
Fargo-Moorhead
Grand Forks
Rochester
Willmar
More…
Special Interests
Indigenous Impacts
NewsMD
Northland Outdoors
Podcasts
The Vault
Agweek
The Rink Live
Opinion
Columns
Letters
Editorials
Cartoons
Community Interests
Entertainment
Milestones
Community
Comics
Games
Legal Notices
Listings
Motors
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
E-Paper
Benefits
Log in
Account
Account
SUBSCRIBE NOW
3 months just 99￠/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
3 months just 99￠/month
Weather
Piecemeal winter cold and snow so far
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler examines the start of the winter
Written By:
John Wheeler
|
12:01 pm, Dec. 9, 2021
×
Weather Graphics
Hints of frigid weather are ahead for parts of the area, along with intermittent bouts of snow.
Related Topics
WEEKLY WEATHER VIDEO
5 AFTER 5
Suggested Articles
Weather
This week's WDAY gallery of weather photos
Weather
WeatherTalk: Radar estimates intensity, motion, shape of precipitation
Weather
WeatherTalk: Sun dogs are not always a sign of cold weather
Weather
Warmup to follow cold and snow
Weather
WeatherTalk: Hawaii is hit by a somewhat rare blizzard