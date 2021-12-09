The word blizzard is believed to originate from the German word “blitz,” meaning lightning or fast. The term was used as early as the 1820s to describe a violent blow or series of blows in a boxing match. As European settlers moved to the American Great Plains, the word was gradually changed to describe a severe blow struck by a snowstorm. The earliest known use by the media was in 1870 when a particularly nasty snowstorm struck Iowa and Minnesota. A newspaper in Estherville, Iowa, described that storm as a blizzard, and the term became widely used within a few years.