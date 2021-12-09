Weather records indicate that Yuma, Arizona, is the sunniest city in the United States with about 90% of possible annual sunshine. Redding, in interior northern California, is second with 88%. Phoenix, Tucson, and Las Vegas are tied with 85%. El Paso gets 84%. Fresno, California, and Reno, Nevada, continue the southwestern concentration with 79%.

Flagstaff and Sacramento are tied at 78%. At 76%, Pueblo, Colorado, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, along with Key West, Florida, the single non-southwest city, round out the top ten sunniest cities in the United States. The cloudiest city in the United States is Cold Bay, Alaska, with an average of just eleven sunny days per year.