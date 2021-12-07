The area received its first dose of long term snow when a weather system dumped nearly 10 inches through parts of the region over the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks showed reports of 8 inches on Saturday and another 2 inches on Sunday in Wadena. Snow totals increased northward, up to 18 inches in the Arrowhead Region, and dropped off to no snow at all in the southern part of state.

Adding insult to injury, temperatures dropped to below zero on Monday. But have no fear as temperatures are once again expected to rebound into the 30s for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

That may not be what ice anglers want to hear. Ice conditions have remained spotty, according to Minnesota DNR conservation officer reports from around the region.

"Ice thickness ranges from open water to 6 inches on smaller lakes," Jake Swedberg reported in Detroit Lakes. "If you plan on going out, check the thickness as you go."

"Ice is starting to form on some of the shallower area lakes," reports Chris Vinton, Perham area officer. "Anglers should take care when venturing out on the ice. Remember, it’s recommended there’s at least 4 inches of ice before for walking on it."

If you are one of the many anglers eager to get out, remember to check the ice thickness as you go. It's hard to say how much this cold snap added to the ice base. Prior to that we were still a ways from any venturing out by means other than by foot.