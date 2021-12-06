The summit areas of Hawaii's Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, volcanos on Hawaii's Big Island, both topping 13,000 feet above sea level, are often snow covered during winter. In fact, it is possible to go to Hawaii and participate in both water skiing and snow skiing on the same day. Despite the regularity of high-altitude snow on these mountain peaks, weather that we would refer to as a blizzard is relatively rare.