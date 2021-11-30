Three planets; Jupiter, Saturn and Venus; have been putting on a beautiful show in the southwestern sky on clear evenings lately. Look southwest right after dark and you will see Jupiter, Saturn and Venus in a row. from upper left to lower right. Next week, the waxing crescent moon will insert itself into the scene, creating a brilliant scene in the sky. If the weather is clear, observers will be able to see the orbs as they change positions each evening. The moon, closest to Earth, will change positions the most on a daily basis.