Here in the Great Plains, winter storms usually bring snow but can bring rain or a mixture of the two. However, in the mountainous regions of the western United States, it is common for winter storms to bring rain to lower elevations and snow to the tops of the mountains. In between, winter precipitation often goes back and forth, even during the course of a storm. From California to British Columbia, winter forecasts include a forecast of the rain-snow transition line. It is given as an elevation.