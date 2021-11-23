The dry and itchy skin, the deep cracks in your feet, the hangnails that won't go away; all of these are a result of living inside in warm houses when it is cold outside. That's right; the reason our skin dries out in winter is not the cold outside, it's what happens to that cold air when we bring it inside. Typical early winter conditions would be for the temperature to be 20 degrees, the dew point 10 degrees, and the outside relative humidity 65%. When that air is brought inside and heated to 70 degrees, the relative humidity drops to less than 10%.