Today's temperatures notwithstanding, it has been a mild fall. Across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, the average daily mean temperatures, as a whole, are running around three to four degrees warmer than the three-decade average. Here is another way of looking at this. Had the highest and lowest temperatures each day this fall been around three to four degrees colder than what they were, then the average temperature for this autumn season would have been very close to the average over the period from 1991 through 2020.
The summer was also warmer than average. These things do have a tendency to somewhat even out over time, so perhaps the winter will be a colder one. The weather has been much colder than average over Alaska the past few weeks and that air is expected to start spilling southward in our direction around the second week of December.