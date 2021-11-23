Today's temperatures notwithstanding, it has been a mild fall. Across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, the average daily mean temperatures, as a whole, are running around three to four degrees warmer than the three-decade average. Here is another way of looking at this. Had the highest and lowest temperatures each day this fall been around three to four degrees colder than what they were, then the average temperature for this autumn season would have been very close to the average over the period from 1991 through 2020.