For most of us here in the North, the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the numerous ways of marking the start of winter. Winter weather, however, does not always cooperate with this mark. Despite a few spits of snow here and there during November, nowhere in the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains has winter taken over and firmly established itself as the ongoing season. This requires a persistent snow cover which simply hasn't happened yet.
Thanksgiving is traditionally kind of iffy in terms of it belonging to fall or winter. Many of us have Thanksgiving memories of hip-deep snow and sub-zero cold, and these memories are real. However, they are not the standard. November snow tends to come and go more easily than that which falls closer to Christmas. Christmas snow is not a holiday certainty, either, but that is a topic for another day.