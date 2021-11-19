Holidays mean travel and, in our northern climate, winter travel. This time of year, roads can become very slick even in times of good weather, particularly at night and early in the morning, when heavy frost forms on road surfaces. When the days are sunny and mild, road surfaces are usually dry. However, the nights bring falling temperatures. Road surfaces cool quickly and often become colder than the surrounding air. When the road surface temperature reaches the frost point, the road can become quite slippery.