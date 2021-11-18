The Pacific Northwest is well known for its rainy winters and, for southern British Columbia and Washington, November is usually the rainiest month of the year. This year, however, the region is on pace to have one of the rainiest November months on record. It has rained every day of the month so far in Seattle and Vancouver with rain amounts approaching 10 inches, already considerably more than average for the entire month.
Coastal cities such as Quillayute, Washington, have already received more than 20 inches of rain since the month began. The Skagit River, which flows out of British Columbia into Puget Sound north of Seattle, reached record crests earlier this week. This same region was in extreme drought this past summer. A heat wave in late June sent daily high temperatures to between 100 and 120 degrees for three days throughout the region.