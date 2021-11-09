The winter season produces noticeable changes in the way things sound. A freshly fallen snow, particularly if it is deep snow, acts as a baffle, breaking up sound waves and scattering them in different directions. This has the effect of muffling sound, giving the environment a quiet, peaceful, noiseless feeling. Old, crusty snow has less of this effect and is much louder. Snow that has melted and refrozen into a hard, icy surface is very reflective, causing the environment to be rudely noisy.
Apart from the snow, the cold air in winter is very dense and allows sound waves to travel faster and more efficiently, making loud and distant sounds such as train whistles whine more clearly. A strong temperature inversion, which is a layer of cold air trapped underneath a warmer layer, quite common in winter, can give a distant sound a bounce, allowing you to hear a train or a highway from much farther away than usual.