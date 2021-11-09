The winter season produces noticeable changes in the way things sound. A freshly fallen snow, particularly if it is deep snow, acts as a baffle, breaking up sound waves and scattering them in different directions. This has the effect of muffling sound, giving the environment a quiet, peaceful, noiseless feeling. Old, crusty snow has less of this effect and is much louder. Snow that has melted and refrozen into a hard, icy surface is very reflective, causing the environment to be rudely noisy.