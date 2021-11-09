MINNEAPOLIS — After a mostly mild start to November, much of Minnesota can expect snow and freezing temperatures this week as a big low-pressure system brings wintry weather to the region.

The forecast for much of northern Minnesota calls for rain to start falling Wednesday, Nov. 10, with precipitation starting in the Red River Valley in the early morning, according to StormTracker Meteorologist Lydia Blume. The system will then crawl from the west to east in Minnesota, ending the November warm streak.

"We're kind of saying farewell to fall today," Blume said of the system, which as of Tuesday continued to linger off the coast of the Pacific Northwest.

It's unlikely the region will see snow on Wednesday, though some could fall near the U.S.-Canada border. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities and the southern portion of the state will mostly experience rain starting Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The Red River Valley and large swaths of Minnesota will have a better chance of snow on Thursday when cold air pushes in from the north. But by Friday, all of Minnesota could experience some snowfall, Blume said.

While much of Minnesota will likely see some snow by Friday, it's too early to say just how much. Cities such as Duluth and Rochester, however, will not see significant accumulations, Blume said.

Farther south in the Twin Cities region, the weather service predicts light snowfall of an inch or less Thursday night, Nov. 11, into Friday. Significant accumulations of 2-4 inches will likely be in the far north.

Wind could also pick up across much of the state Thursday into Friday, said Blume, who warned that blowing snow could present a visibility issue for drivers traveling in open areas between towns. Slick roads are also a concern Thursday and Friday morning due to rain and snow.

After conditions turn wet and cold, temperatures are then set to fall into the 30s over the weekend across much of Minnesota.