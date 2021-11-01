When ice crystals fall from the clouds in such a way as to lightly fill the air but only barely accumulate on the ground, this is called snow flurries. Snow flurries are a form of winter weather for which there is no good summertime counterpart. Flurries of snow are really not at all like sprinkles of rain. Flurries are far more predominant, for one thing. We get a lot of days with flurries. It is not unusual for more than half the days in a winter month to have at least a trace of snow and much of that is just flurries.