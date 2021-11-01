When the day is chilly, a stiff wind certainly adds additional chill to the air. Or does it? Actually, the chill is more in us than in the air. The so-called “wind chill factor” is not really a cooling of the air at all. Rather, it is the cooling effect that wind has on exposed skin. On a windy day at 35 degrees, a bowl of water does not freeze despite a subfreezing wind chill index. A windy day is not actually colder than a calm day, even though we all feel colder when exposed to the wind.