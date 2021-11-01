The earliest weather records in the United States are from private dairies. Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and George Washington were astute weather observers and kept careful, daily records. The first attempt at an organized weather network started in 1814 when the federal government ordered the U. S. Army Medical Corps to collect weather data. Widespread, regular weather observations began to increase after the Civil War in unison with the spread of telegraph technology.
Suddenly, in the 1870s, it became practical to gather weather information from all across the United States essentially in near real time. By mapping and studying these simultaneous observations, noticeable patterns in weather began to emerge. A coordinated national network began 1870 when the U.S. Army Signal Corps began a program that evolved into the Weather Bureau and eventually the National Weather Service.