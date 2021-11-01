Snow cover is really the key element of winter. The whiteness of snow is important because it reflects a significant amount of sunlight back into space. Less obvious, but also important, is that white snow cover also allows more of Earth’s outbound radiation to escape into space, particularly when the sky is clear. Together, these radiative properties make the weather colder in the day as well as in the night.

Thermodynamics also play a role. Specifically, the heat required to melt snow uses up energy that would otherwise have warmed the air. When the weather manages to warm above 32 degrees, it tends to remain in the 30s as long as the snow is melting. Record highs this time of year are in the 60s and 70s, whereas record lows are well below zero. The wide range is due to the absence or presence of snow cover.