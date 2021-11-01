No snow has fallen so far across most of the region. The first snow cover of the year has a profound effect on the environment. Everything is different. Night is bright. Urban lights, or even just the moon, are reflected by an all-white ground cover, providing enough light to walk around without a flashlight. Sound is also different. Fresh snow absorbs a great deal of the little sounds around. Meanwhile, the temperature inversion a few hundred feet in the air will reflect sounds from far away, allowing freeway noise or train whistles to be heard from greater distances.
Snow cover often comes with cold temperatures. The snow helps the air get and stay cold. And cold air has low humidity. This makes the stars in the night sky far more brilliant than in summer. These are just a few of the changes that will happen once snow covers the ground this winter.