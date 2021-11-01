No snow has fallen so far across most of the region. The first snow cover of the year has a profound effect on the environment. Everything is different. Night is bright. Urban lights, or even just the moon, are reflected by an all-white ground cover, providing enough light to walk around without a flashlight. Sound is also different. Fresh snow absorbs a great deal of the little sounds around. Meanwhile, the temperature inversion a few hundred feet in the air will reflect sounds from far away, allowing freeway noise or train whistles to be heard from greater distances.